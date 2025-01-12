Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Joshua Jackson, widely known for his role in Dawson’s Creek, has joined the growing list of celebrities impacted by the devastating wildfires raging through Los Angeles. His childhood home in Topanga Canyon, a place he repurchased in 2001, was destroyed earlier this week.

The actor had once described the home as his sanctuary. In a 2021 interview with Mr. Porter Magazine, he reflected on its deep personal significance, calling it “where everything felt simple.” Tragically, the house has been reduced to charred remnants. While the flames spared his backyard swimming pool, the surrounding hillside now lies barren, stripped of its lush vegetation.

Before the fire, the multi-storey home boasted a picturesque wooden deck with views of the canyon, greenery-laden pathways, and a staircase leading to a serene swimming pool. This residence was not just a nostalgic retreat for Jackson but also a family home. He shared it with his now ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and their four-year-old daughter, Juno.

In a 2023 interview with E! News, Jackson spoke of his plans to raise his family in the home, emphasizing its family-friendly vibe. “It’s very baby-oriented and family-oriented inside the house,” he shared. Juno even slept in what used to be Jackson’s childhood room, adding another layer of emotional significance to the property.

The loss of the Topanga Canyon home is a deeply personal one for Jackson, symbolizing not just a link to his past but a dream for his family’s future. As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the region, his story is a poignant reminder of the irreplaceable memories tied to cherished spaces.

