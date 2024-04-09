Diljit Dosanjh, the renowned actor and singer, is set to grace the screens in the upcoming film “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali. Scheduled for release on Netflix on April 12, the movie showcases Dosanjh in the titular role, depicting the life of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

While fans have come to admire Diljit Dosanjh as a ‘beeba munda’ (good boy), recent revelations from his friends have added an intriguing layer to his private life. According to a profile by The Indian Express for Sunday Express Eye, Dosanjh’s friends have disclosed surprising details, claiming that the multi-talented artist is married to an Indian-American woman and they have a son together. The report further mentions that his wife and son currently reside in the United States, while his parents continue to live in Ludhiana.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit Dosanjh shared some personal experiences, shedding light on his early years and family life. He revealed that at the young age of eleven, he moved away from his village to live with his maternal uncle in Ludhiana. Dosanjh expressed that the separation from his family at such a young age led to a sense of distance, especially given the lack of communication means like mobile phones. “I started becoming distant from my family,” he shared during the interview.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of “Amar Singh Chamkila” on Netflix. The film narrates the real-life story of the iconic Punjabi singer and his wife, who tragically met their demise at a young age. Actress Parineeti Chopra portrays the role of Dosanjh’s on-screen wife, Amarjot, in the film. “Amar Singh Chamkila” is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

Dosanjh’s portrayal of the legendary singer in this eagerly anticipated film promises to captivate audiences with a glimpse into the tumultuous yet remarkable life of Amar Singh Chamkila.