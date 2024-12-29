Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Dileep Shankar's death has left many in the entertainment industry in shock, including actress Seema G. Nayar, who shared an emotional tribute on social media.

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actor Dileep Shankar, known for his roles in television serials and films, has passed away. His death has left many in the entertainment industry in shock, including actress Seema G. Nayar, who shared an emotional tribute on social media. Seema’s heartfelt words have captured the grief of losing a colleague and friend.

Seema G. Nayar’s Tribute to Dileep Shankar

In an emotional post on social media, Seema G. Nayar expressed her sorrow over the sudden loss of Dileep. She said, “Tributes… you called me five days ago, didn’t you? I couldn’t speak because I was suffering from a severe headache that day. Now, I hear the news through a journalist’s call. What happened to you, Dileep? Why did this happen? Lord, I don’t even know what to write… Tributes to you.”

Seema’s words reflect the deep shock and sadness she feels, having lost a friend who had been in contact just days earlier.

Discovery of Dileep Shankar’s Body

Dileep Shankar’s lifeless body was discovered in a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The police confirmed that the body had been in the room for more than two days before being found. Dileep had checked into the hotel four days earlier, and it was reported that he had not left his room during that time.

The hotel staff grew concerned when a foul smell began emanating from the room. Upon opening the door, they discovered the actor’s body. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death.

A Career in Television and Cinema

Dileep Shankar was known for his roles in several television serials and movies. He had appeared in popular television series, including Chappa Kurishu and North 24 Kaatham, which earned him recognition and respect within the industry. His sudden and tragic death has left a void in the entertainment world, as he was well-liked by his colleagues and fans.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of death, but for now, Dileep Shankar’s untimely passing has left a deep sense of loss in the hearts of many.

Also Read: Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Filed under

Dileep Shankar Seema G. Nayar

Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Entertainment

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A Trance To Dance With A Python

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox