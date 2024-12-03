Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Alex Consani Makes History, Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year Award

Alex Consani, at 21, made history by winning Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards, becoming the first transgender woman to receive this prestigious honor. Known for her raw, relatable persona both on and off the runway, she has inspired millions, breaking barriers in the fashion industry while facing significant challenges.

Alex Consani Makes History, Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year Award

21-year-old Alex Consani has been named Model of the Year at the 2024 British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards, a recognition that highlights her success in campaigns and runway shows with major brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Burberry, and Jacquemus.

Model of the Year award

However, it’s not just her modeling achievements that are making waves—it’s her groundbreaking accomplishment as the first transgender woman ever to be nominated for, and win, this prestigious award.

The Model of the Year award celebrates the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry over the past year, with influence extending beyond the runway. Consani has certainly embodied this definition, gaining more than four million followers on TikTok under her account @captincroook. Off the catwalk, she has captivated audiences far beyond the traditional fashion world, making fashion more accessible through her raw, often NSFW, behind-the-scenes content as one of the most sought-after models today.

Alex Consani: Journey to success

Unlike the supermodels of the past, who were known for their aloof, enigmatic presence, Consani brings an unfiltered and relatable energy to her public persona. Whether she’s dancing in subway stations, engaging in quirky street conversations with strangers, or sharing candid moments backstage at shows, she has become a favorite among fans. Her bleached hair and brows have become a signature look, and her approach to fashion is as much about personality as it is about style.

While her journey to success has been remarkable, it has not been without challenges. The response to her historic win has largely been positive, but it has also sparked backlash from individuals who refuse to acknowledge her as a transgender woman. Although many of the reactions are too offensive to share, the controversy underscores the ongoing difficulties faced by transgender people in the public eye.

Alex Consani career

Consani’s success stands in contrast to the experiences of many transgender individuals, who, despite receiving support from family, still encounter significant discrimination. The rise of far-right figures like Andrew Tate and a political climate that threatens their rights adds to the challenges. According to Stonewall, 51% of transgender people have concealed their identity at work due to fear of discrimination. Despite these obstacles, Consani’s unapologetic authenticity and determination to live life on her own terms offer inspiration to a new generation of transgender teens.

In her career, Consani has already made history, becoming the youngest signed transgender model when she joined IMG Models in 2019. She has also starred in Charli XCX’s ‘360’ music video and made history in 2023 as the first transgender model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Filed under

Alex Consani Alex Consani tiktok Alex Consani transgender British Fashion Council Fashion Awards Model of the Year

