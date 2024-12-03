K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Beloved South Korean actor Park Min Jae, recognized for his roles in popular dramas like Tomorrow and Little Women, passed away on November 29, 2024, in China at the age of 32.

Beloved South Korean actor Park Min Jae, recognized for his roles in popular dramas like Tomorrow and Little Women, passed away on November 29, 2024, in China at the age of 32. The news of his demise was shared by his agency, Big Title, on December 2.

In a heartfelt statement, Big Title expressed gratitude for the love and support Park Min Jae received during his career. The agency wrote, “Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.”

Hwang Joo-hye, CEO of Big Title, mourned the loss of the rising star, saying, “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and shocking. Min Jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I’m deeply sorry and will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (주)빅타이틀 (@bigtitle_official)

Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Park Min Jae reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while in China. His younger brother shared a touching tribute, stating, “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember him.”

The actor’s funeral is scheduled for December 4 at 9:30 AM (local time), though the burial site remains undisclosed. Fans and colleagues alike have been sharing their condolences, honoring the memory of the talented performer.

Park Min Jae’s untimely death has left the entertainment industry and his admirers in shock, marking the loss of a bright star whose potential was yet to be fully realized.

Also Read: I Urge Congress Workers To Help..’: Rahul Gandhi Heartfelt Condolences, 7 People Killed