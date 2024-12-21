Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
we-woman

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

Barack Obama’s annual list of favorite movies is here, spotlighting a diverse array of global cinema. Among the standout selections is All We Imagine as Light, a poignant Indian film by Payal Kapadia that explores themes of identity and belonging.

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled his much-anticipated annual list of favorite movies, a tradition that has garnered significant attention over the years. This year’s selection includes a diverse range of films, notably featuring Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light.

Obama’s Recommendations for 2024

“Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year,” Obama shared in a concise caption accompanying his social media post. The former President’s curated list comprises ten films, arranged without any particular order:

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Conclave
  • The Piano Lesson
  • The Promised Land
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Anora
  • Dìdi (弟弟)
  • Sugarcane
  • A Complete Unknown

All We Imagine as Light: Award Contenders and Festival Favorites

Several of Obama’s choices have already made waves in the cinematic world, with multiple titles generating buzz ahead of the Oscars. Anora, Conclave, and the Timothée Chalamet-led duo of Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown are strong contenders for the Best Picture category. Additionally, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, a Tehran-set drama, has been selected as Germany’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category.

Each film on the list, apart from Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown, premiered at prestigious film festivals, underscoring the global appeal and artistic merit of these selections. Highlights include:

  • Sundance: Dìdi (弟弟), Sugarcane
  • Cannes: All We Imagine as Light, Anora, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Telluride: The Piano Lesson, Conclave
  • Venice: The Promised Land

All We Imagine as Light: A Standout Selection

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light stands out as a profound exploration of life in Mumbai. The film intricately weaves the narratives of individuals navigating loneliness, identity, and displacement. Kapadia delves into dreams and desires that transcend the confines of capitalism, offering a poignant commentary on belonging—whether to people, surroundings, or family.

With its evocative storytelling and deep emotional resonance, All We Imagine as Light has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning its rightful place on Obama’s distinguished list. As Kapadia continues to receive accolades on the global stage, her film exemplifies the rich storytelling emerging from Indian cinema.

