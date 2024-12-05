Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is among the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a reported budget of ₹500 crore. The movie has already generated over ₹100 crore worldwide through advance bookings and is set to potentially become the biggest opening in Indian cinema history.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to shatter box office records upon its release on December 5. The much-anticipated sequel will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1.

Allu Arjun delivered a stellar performance as Pushpa Raj, a small-time smuggler who ascends to lead a smuggling syndicate, earning him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor. Interestingly, director Sukumar initially envisioned Mahesh Babu for the role of Pushpa Raj.

Creative differences, however, led to Mahesh Babu’s departure from the project. While promoting Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar explained the decision, saying, “The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu revolved around red sandalwood smuggling, but it was different from what eventually became Pushpa. I needed the character to have a certain attitude, and with Mahesh Babu’s fair complexion and personality, it didn’t align with my vision for the film.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is among the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a reported budget of ₹500 crore. The movie has already generated over ₹100 crore worldwide through advance bookings and is set to potentially become the biggest opening in Indian cinema history.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a 2024 Telugu-language action drama directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It serves as the second chapter in the Pushpa series, following the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The sequel was officially announced just days before the release of the first film in December 2021 under the title Pushpa 2. The subtitle, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was later revealed in August 2022.

Although 10% of the sequel’s footage was initially shot alongside the original, director Sukumar opted to rework the storyline, leading to principal photography starting afresh in October 2022.

The film’s score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek and editing by Naveen Nooli. With a reported budget of ₹400–500 crore, it ranks among the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Spanning a runtime of 200 minutes, it is also one of the longest Indian films ever produced.