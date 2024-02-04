Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting second child, according to cricketer AB de Villiers

The expectation of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s second child seems to have been confirmed by cricketer AB de Villiers. No formal announcement has yet been made by the famous couple. “All I know is he is fine, de Villiers posted on his YouTube channel in response to Virat’s absence from the first two Tests against England. His absence from the first two Test matches is due to him spending some quality time with his family. I won’t be sharing any further information. I’m eager for him to return. He’s doing great, no worries.”

He went on to emphasize the value of family in Virat’s life and said that the approaching birth of their second child played a big role in his choice. Indeed, he is expecting his second child. He values spending time with his family. You lose sight of your purpose in life if you are not authentic and true to yourself. Family is, I believe, what most people prioritize. Virat cannot be judged for that. Yes, he is missed. However, he has made the perfect choice, de Villiers continued.

After Anushka attended a Diwali celebration in Bengaluru ahead of Team India’s World Cup match against the Netherlands, rumors about her second pregnancy started to spread in November 2023.

Anushka sparked fan excitement in December when she posted an advertisement for a pregnancy kit. The post’s comments section was inundated with congratulations.

On January 11, 2021, Vamika, a daughter of Virat and Anushka, was welcomed into the world. Regarding their family’s privacy, the couple has never wavered. In addition to actively discouraging the paparazzi from snapping images of Vamika, they have yet to reveal her face.