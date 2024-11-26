Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s made a debut in Bollywood together with their hit film, Ishaqzaade. However, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he was against Parineeti Chopra as his female lead.

In an interview with Mashable India, the actor shared how he found Parineeti’s behavior on set ‘irritating’ and doubted her seriousness about the role of Zoya.

Here’s What Happened!

Arjun recalled the first day they met on set, saying he cracked a joke, and instead of laughing, Parineeti responded with “LOL.” He found her habit of using Gen-Z lingo and “talking in emojis” frustrating. “I was like, ‘Can’t you just laugh? It’s not a chat,’” Arjun remarked. At the time, he thought her casual behaviour meant she wasn’t fully committed to the film. “I waited six months for Zoya, and when she finally arrived, she was doing ‘LOL.’ I thought my career was over,” he quipped.

However that’s the half of the story! Arjun Kapoor’s perception changed very soon. In a mock shoot, Arjun admitted he was so impressed by her performance that he forgot his lines. “She had fire in her eyes. I was in shock. From that moment, I realized she would nail it,” he said.

Directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Yash Raj Films, Ishaqzaade released on May 11, 2012, and marked the acting debut of both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The romantic thriller received critical acclaim, with Parineeti earning a National Film Award – Special Mention for her performance and a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards. Arjun was also nominated for Best Male Debut at the same ceremony.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently earning praise for his antagonist role in Singham Again. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

