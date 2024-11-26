Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun thought Parineeti’s casual behaviour meant she wasn’t fully committed to the film

Arjun Kapoor Was Against Parineeti Chopra And ‘Doubted Her Seriousness’ In Ishaqzaade, Says, ‘Thought My Career Was Over’

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s made a debut in Bollywood  together with their hit film, Ishaqzaade. However, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he was against Parineeti Chopra as his female lead.

In an interview with Mashable India, the actor shared how he found Parineeti’s behavior on set ‘irritating’ and doubted her seriousness about the role of Zoya.

Here’s What Happened!

Arjun recalled the first day they met on set, saying he cracked a joke, and instead of laughing, Parineeti responded with “LOL.” He found her habit of using Gen-Z lingo and “talking in emojis” frustrating. “I was like, ‘Can’t you just laugh? It’s not a chat,’” Arjun remarked. At the time, he thought her casual behaviour meant she wasn’t fully committed to the film. “I waited six months for Zoya, and when she finally arrived, she was doing ‘LOL.’ I thought my career was over,” he quipped.

However that’s the half of the story! Arjun Kapoor’s perception changed very soon. In a mock shoot, Arjun admitted he was so impressed by her performance that he forgot his lines. “She had fire in her eyes. I was in shock. From that moment, I realized she would nail it,” he said.

Directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Yash Raj Films, Ishaqzaade released on May 11, 2012, and marked the acting debut of both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The romantic thriller received critical acclaim, with Parineeti earning a National Film Award – Special Mention for her performance and a nomination for Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards. Arjun was also nominated for Best Male Debut at the same ceremony.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently earning praise for his antagonist role in Singham Again. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Filed under

Arjun Kapoor bollywood Ishaqzaade Parineeti Chopra
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From Adiala Jail

‘Fight Till Last Ball, Do Not Retreat’: Imran Khan In His Message To Pakistan From...

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Mumbai: Senior Citizen Under ‘Digital Arrest’ Duped Of Rs 3.8 Crore In A Courier Scam

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Black Friday Sale 2024: 10 Common Mistakes Shoppers Should Avoid

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times In Chest Before Killing Her

Assam Vlogger Maya Gogoi Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Say Suspect Stabbed Her Multiple Times...

Study Claims DEI Programs May Escalate Hostility And Racial Tensions

Study Claims DEI Programs May Escalate Hostility And Racial Tensions

Entertainment

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Why Jason Kelce Rejected Eras Tour Offer From Taylor Swift

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal In 2016- What Happened?

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox