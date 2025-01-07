Home
Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

The actor will star in the upcoming vigilante thriller The Dark Knight, a project helmed by renowned German director Uwe Boll.

Armie Hammer To Make A Comeback In Hollywood, To Star In A Thriller ‘The Dark Knight’

After being embroiled in major controversies, Armie Hammer is set to make his return to Hollywood with an exciting new role. The actor will star in the upcoming vigilante thriller The Dark Knight, a project helmed by renowned German director Uwe Boll. Production is scheduled to begin in Croatia on January 27, with Hammer portraying a crime-fighting vigilante.

Despite facing accusations of sexual misconduct that led to a prolonged investigation, which ultimately resulted in no charges being filed, Hammer is finding new opportunities in Hollywood. He has also been cast in Frontier Crucible, a Western drama directed by Travis Mills.

In a recent appearance on the Your Mom’s House podcast, Hammer revealed that he has been overwhelmed with offers and has had to turn many down. “My dance card’s getting pretty full,” he said, reflecting on the first job he accepted after a long hiatus, describing it as “the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

