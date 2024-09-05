Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reunion: Actor Leaves Shared LA Office Within Minutes After Singer’s Arrival

One of their notable shared assets is a $68 million home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased for $60 million in 2023 but listed for sale in June 2024. Affleck has since bought a new $20.5 million residence in Los Angeles, while Lopez is still looking for a new home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a reportedly tense meeting on Wednesday, September 4, as their divorce proceedings continue. According to The Daily Mail, Lopez arrived at their shared office in Los Angeles, while Affleck left the building just half an hour later. Lopez was accompanied by her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, during the visit.

The Daily Mail described the singer, 55, as looking lively in an all-green outfit, accessorized with gold jewelry, dark sunglasses, and a pink Valentino bag. Affleck, meanwhile, was seen wearing a gray jacket over a pink shirt, along with a light stubble.

The couple hasn’t been spotted together since Lopez filed for divorce on August 20 at the Los Angeles Superior Court, a date that also marked the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

According to court documents cited by various sources, Lopez has requested to revert to her maiden name and asked the judge to waive spousal support for both parties. It has been reported that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, which could complicate their divorce settlement, particularly when dividing their assets.

Lopez and Affleck, who reignited their early 2000s relationship in 2021 and married in 2022, faced numerous separation rumors over the summer. Lopez eventually filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after feeling that her efforts to save the marriage were not matched by Affleck.

Despite their personal separation, the two remain connected professionally, with Lopez starring in two upcoming films produced by Affleck: Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spiderwoman.

