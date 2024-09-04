Thursday, September 5, 2024

Squid Game Season 2 Actress Park Gyu Young Is The Latest K-Drama Star To Get Targeted With Deepfake Porn Scandal

K-pop fans are urgently calling for strict measures to combat this alarming trend, which even includes underage female idols in search results.

K-drama actor Park Gyu Young, known for her roles in “Celebrity,” “A Good Day to Be a Dog,” “Sweet Home,” and the upcoming “Squid Game Season 2,” has become the latest target in a troubling nationwide deepfake porn scandal.

As the number of illegal synthetic video content incidents rises, her agency, Saram Entertainment, released an official statement on Tuesday, as reported by The Korea Times, declaring their intent to handle the situation with the “utmost seriousness.”

“We will continue to take a firm stance against any illegal activities related to our actors. We deeply appreciate the proactive reports and concerns from our fans,” the official statement continued. The South Korean artist management label also represents Girls’ Generation’s Choi Soo Young, Extraordinary You actor Jung Gun Joo, Squid Game Season 1’s Jung Ho Yeon and XO Kitty’s Choi Mon Young, to name a few artists.

This disturbing trend has escalated significantly over the past two months, with numerous K-entertainment industry artists being featured in explicit deepfake videos.

The invasion of privacy has sparked widespread outrage, with netizens comparing the situation to “The New Nth Room” scandal. Many famous female celebrities, including beloved K-pop idols, have been targeted, as AI technology is misused to superimpose their faces onto explicit content.

