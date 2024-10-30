Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
‘Bet it stinks of curry,’ Andrew Tate Drops A Racist Remark At Diljit Dosanjh

The video resurfaced on X but unfortunately received backlash, with some directing negative comments toward the fan’s husband. Among the critics was British-American influencer Andrew Tate, who added a racist remark.

Diljit Dosanjh recently kicked off his 2024 India Tour with a debut performance in Delhi, planning to perform across ten cities by year-end. The Punjabi star previously toured internationally, and clips from those shows continue to be shared on social media.

One viral video captures a heartwarming moment where he gifts his jacket to a fan, who becomes emotional.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, commented on the post with a disparaging remark, writing, “Bet it stinks of curry,” referring to the jacket Diljit gifted to his fan.

Originally posted last month, the video highlights Diljit giving his jacket to an emotional fan, who is seen attending the concert with her husband, who also becomes visibly moved by the gesture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Who is Andrew Tate?

Born Emory Andrew Tate in 1986, Tate initially gained public attention through his appearance on the British reality show Big Brother in 2016. He was removed from the show after a video emerged allegedly showing him assaulting a woman, although he claimed the footage was “edited.”

A former kickboxer, Tate is also facing legal challenges in Romania, where he and his brother Tristan, along with two others, are on trial for charges related to human trafficking, organized crime, and sexual exploitation.

Released from house arrest, Tate remains under certain movement restrictions, which he and his associates contest, denying any wrongdoing.

