'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ Actor Feroz Khan Dies of Heart Attack

Actor Feroz Khan, known for his role in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ and his talent for mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, passed away on May 23 in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, due to a heart attack. He had also appeared in shows like ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain’, ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss’, and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. His colleague, Durga Rahikwar, who resembles Shah Rukh Khan, shared the news on Instagram.

Renowned for his remarkable portrayal in the popular sitcom ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ and his uncanny ability to mimic Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, actor Feroz Khan bid farewell to the world on May 23. The news of his untimely demise, attributed to a heart attack, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Feroz Khan’s contributions to the television landscape extended beyond his notable role in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’. He graced screens in other beloved shows such as ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain’, ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss’, and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. His talent and versatility endeared him to audiences across the nation.

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” is an Indian Hindi sitcom produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. Premiering on 2 March 2015 on And TV and digitally available on ZEE5, the show centers around the Mishra and Tiwari couples, whose husbands harbor attractions for each other’s wives, leading to comedic attempts to impress them. Drawing inspiration from the 1990s Hindi sitcom “Shrimaan Shrimati,” “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!” has enjoyed widespread acclaim since its inception, earning praise from both critics and viewers alike for its humor and storyline.

