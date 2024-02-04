Big B, Rani Mukerji celebrate 19 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'

It has been 19 years since the release of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s timeless classic film “Black,” which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji and is still a hit with audiences. The filmmakers and leading actors commemorate the movie’s 19th anniversary and its inaugural over-the-top (OTT) release. “It’s been 19 years since Black released, and today we’re celebrating it’s first ever digital release on Netflix!” Big B wrote on X, breaking the news to his fans. We all find inspiration in Debraj and Michelle’s journey, and we hope it gives you courage and empathy.”

“Black,” which had Amitabh and Rani Mukerji in the key parts, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and released in 2005. Both fans and critics gave Rani and Amitabh a lot of credit for their roles in the movie. In addition, the box office declared it a blockbuster hit. In the movie, an unyielding instructor supports a visually and auditorily impaired girl in realizing her full potential and overcoming the obstacle of earning a college degree.

Sharing her excitement, Rani Mukerji said, “Black’ had a profound impact on my life as an actor and as an individual. The challenges of using sign language for even the simplest tasks was a huge learning experience and a very humbling one too. Black will always remain very special to me, because it taught me a lot about life and about being grateful. Working with Amit uncle was of course one of the most memorable moments of my life and to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me.. And of course, working with my favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali… Black is I believe one of Sanjay’s greatest work as a filmmaker. What he did with Black, is something that generations of actors, film enthusiasts, and audiences will be able to witness his brilliance for years to come.