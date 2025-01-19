Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Vivian Dsena becomes first runner-up in Bigg Boss 18, losing out to Karan Veer Mehra. The actor impressed viewers with his bold and fearless gameplay.

Actor Vivian Dsena narrowly missed out on the coveted winner’s trophy in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, settling for the first runner-up position. The intense finale saw a fierce competition between Vivian and fellow contestant Karan Veer Mehra, with Karan ultimately being declared the winner by host Salman Khan.

As the season came to an end, the final trio of Karan Veer, Vivian, and YouTuber Rajat Dalal emerged after the evictions of Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. The suspenseful finale was a nail-biting moment for fans as Karan and Vivian fought for the top spot. India Today’s social media poll had predicted Karan as the winner, with Vivian as the first runner-up, confirming the public’s widespread support for both contestants.

Vivian, 36, captured the audience’s attention with his candidness, decisive nature, and fearless approach inside the Bigg Boss house. Known for his straightforward attitude, the actor impressed fans and critics alike. Throughout the season, Vivian remained one of the most talked-about contestants, with many praising his authenticity and ability to stand his ground in a house full of strong personalities. His time in the Bigg Boss house was a reflection of the qualities that made him a household name on Indian television.

Before his Bigg Boss appearance, Vivian was already a well-established figure in the television industry. With a successful career that includes leading roles in popular TV shows like Madhubala, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Sirf Tum, Vivian had already garnered a massive fan following. His acting prowess and charm have made him one of the most admired actors on Indian television.

In his personal life, Vivian has had his share of ups and downs. After his divorce from actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, finalized in 2021, he found love again with Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly. The couple married in 2019, and Vivian also converted to Islam. Together, they have a daughter, adding a new chapter to his life off-screen.

Vivian’s performance on Bigg Boss 18 has earned him the admiration of many, and while he didn’t win the trophy, his journey on the show will surely be remembered by his fans.

 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss 18 Bigg Boss 18 finale Bigg Boss cash prize Bigg Boss winner

