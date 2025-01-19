Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Karan Veer Mehra wins Bigg Boss 18 and takes home Rs 50 lakh, impressing audiences with his gameplay and charisma.

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Actor Karan Veer Mehra has emerged victorious in the 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, clinching the much-coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The 46-year-old actor was declared the winner on the grand finale stage, with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan lifting his hand and announcing his victory in front of an excited audience.

Karan’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 was nothing short of remarkable. Despite fierce competition from other contestants, he stood out with his strong presence, strategic gameplay, and dedication. His popularity was undeniable, as reflected in a social media poll conducted by India Today, where he was chosen as the winner’s preferred choice. The actor spent over three months inside the Bigg Boss house, engaging in countless tasks, challenges, and interactions that kept viewers hooked.

At the finale, Karan was joined by Vivian Dsena, who was named the first runner-up, and YouTuber Rajat Dalal, who secured the second runner-up position. While the competition was tight, Karan’s consistent performance and charm won him the hearts of millions of fans.

Before his successful stint on Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer had already proven his mettle on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where he emerged as the winner of the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show. His versatility and fearlessness were evident in both shows, earning him widespread recognition.

Karan Veer is no stranger to Indian television, having made his mark in numerous popular TV series. He is known for his roles in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pari Hoon Main, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sasural Simar Ka, Police & Crime, Virrudh, and Doli Armaano Ki. His consistent work ethic and captivating performances have made him a household name, and his win on Bigg Boss 18 only adds another feather to his already illustrious cap.

As Karan celebrates his victory, it’s clear that his journey on reality shows has only strengthened his position in the entertainment industry. Fans can expect more from him, both on-screen and off-screen, as he continues to evolve as a versatile actor and a fan favorite.

ALSO READ: Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Filed under

Bigg Boss 18 Bigg Boss 18 finale Bigg Boss cash prize Bigg Boss winner Karanveer Mehra

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What Trump Has Planned For Day One: Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

What Trump Has Planned For Day One: Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Death Penalty Given To Pop Singer Amir Tataloo By Iranian Court For Blasphemy

Death Penalty Given To Pop Singer Amir Tataloo By Iranian Court For Blasphemy

Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump Meme Coin Surpasses $68 Billion in Market Value

Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump Meme Coin Surpasses $68 Billion in Market Value

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Gaza Cheers As First Hostages Released

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Gaza Cheers As First Hostages Released

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox