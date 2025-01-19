Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Bonnie Blue, an adult film star, has stirred controversy by claiming a world record for being with 1,057 men in 12 hours. The daring event at Edward Davenport’s London estate has drawn global attention, sparking debates about morality, fame, and her career strategies.

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

The adult film industry is abuzz with controversy after Bonnie Blue, a prominent adult entertainer, claimed to have attempted a world record by having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours. The daring event took place at Edward Davenport’s London estate, infamous for its links to lavish parties and fraud convictions. The claim has sparked widespread discussion online, with opinions ranging from awe to outrage.

Andy Lee, a fellow adult star, offered insights into Bonnie’s life beyond the spotlight. Speaking to The Mirror, Lee described her as vastly different off-camera: “Off camera, she is really quiet and sweet, but as soon as the camera turns on, the sex demon comes out.” He praised her competitive nature and professionalism, adding, “She’s very competitive too and always wants more and to do better. She is great to deal with, is up for anything, and always great fun.”

Lee also highlighted her strategic approach to her career, noting her intelligence and media savvy: “She knows exactly what she’s doing to get people talking.” According to him, the stunt will only elevate her profile and earnings, cementing her status as one of the most talked-about adult entertainers globally. “Love or hate her, she is winning,” he remarked.

Security guard Ali Walker, who witnessed the event, shared his astonishment with Mail Online: “It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 percent. I was amazed by what was going on. I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, but when I got there, it was a free-for-all.” Describing the scene, he added, “There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time, all taking turns. She was surrounded by guys. I’ve never been involved in anything like that, so I didn’t get involved.”

Bonnie, known for her extreme sexual stunts, has faced moral backlash online, but Lee brushed it off, saying, “People online should keep it up. She’s praying on the hate.” Previously, she made headlines for provocative performances, including one involving over 100 university students during Nottingham’s Freshers’ Week.

While her actions have raised questions about morality and exploitation, her career appears to be thriving, with substantial financial gains from her controversial stunts. The event has left audiences divided, with some admiring her audacity and others condemning the act as a publicity-driven spectacle.

ALSO READ: Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Influencer Claims She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours

Filed under

Bonnie Blue

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Bound By Love’: Neeraj Chopra Ties The Knot With Himani

‘Bound By Love’: Neeraj Chopra Ties The Knot With Himani

Maha Kumbh Mela ADM Reports 70-80 Huts And 8-10 Tents Burned

Maha Kumbh Mela ADM Reports 70-80 Huts And 8-10 Tents Burned

70 Arrested In Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Over Jama Masjid Survey, Says Police

70 Arrested In Sambhal Stone-Pelting Incident Over Jama Masjid Survey, Says Police

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over 3 Israeli Hostages

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over 3 Israeli Hostages

19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Paragliding Accident In Dharamshala, Pilot Injured

19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Paragliding Accident In Dharamshala, Pilot Injured

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case? Watch Video To Know All

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case?

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox