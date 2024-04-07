Birthday Special: These 5 Allu Arjun Movies Are Too Good to Be Missed

Allu Arjun, who turns 42 today (April 8), is one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. The mass hero enjoys a tremendous fan following because of his charismatic personality, gripping screen presence, and electrifying performances.

During his nearly two-decade-long career, he has starred in several blockbusters and proved that success is his middle name. Here is a look at some unmissable films that make him everyone’s favourite ‘Icon Star’

Pushpa (2021)

The actioner featured Bunny as a labourer-turned-smuggler and established him as a bonafide pan-India star. The film featured everything, from punch dialogues to catchy songs, that one expects from a paisa vasool mass entertainer.

Allu Arjun Arjun hit the right notes with his body language and intense dialogues, which helped him win the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Pushpa 2’, a sequel to the Sukumar-helmed blockbuster, is set to hit screens this August.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, much like most Trivikram films, featured a liberal dose of action and comedy. It revolved around the events that transpire when the protagonist learns a secret about his parentage.

Allu Allu hit it out of the park with his comic timing and swag. He also set the screen on fire when he grooved to ‘Butta Bomma’ and ‘OMG Daddy’. ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. It was later remade in Hindi as ‘Shehzada’, which proved to be a commercial failure.

Julayi (2012)

Trivikram brought out a different side of Allu Arjun in Julayi, one of the finest films of the year. It featured the ‘Stylish Star’ as a rouge who decides to begin a new chapter in life after witnessing a murder.

Bunny captured the character’s emotional graph with effortless ease and left fans asking for more. Julayi’s cast included Ileana, Sonu Sood, and Rajendra Prasad.

Bunny (2005)

Bunny was one of Allu Arjun’s most successful films during the early stages of his career. The VV Vinayak-helmed actioner featured the then young star as a king’s son and clicked with the masses because of its well-executed fight scenes. Its songs also became a rage, which added to Allu Arjun’s popularity.

Arya (2004)

Allu Arjun made his big screen debut with ‘Gangotri ‘(2003), directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. It was, however, Sukumar’s romantic drama Arya that established him as a household name.

The film gave him the perfect platform to showcase his dancing skills and grossed Rs 30 crore on a budget of Rs 4 crore. The film also became rage in Kerala, endearing the actor to the Malayalam audience. Allu Arjun later starred in ‘Arya 2’, a successor to ‘Arya’.