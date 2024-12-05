Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Legendary musician Bob Dylan has expressed his confidence in actor Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of him in the upcoming biographical film, A Complete Unknown.

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Legendary musician Bob Dylan has expressed his confidence in actor Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of him in the upcoming biographical film, A Complete Unknown. The highly anticipated movie, directed by James Mangold, is set to release on December 25, 2024, and will explore a transformative period in Dylan’s life and career.

Dylan Shares His Thoughts on the Film

Bob Dylan, known for his poetic lyrics and enigmatic personality, took to social media to discuss the film and its lead actor.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” Dylan wrote. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor, so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

The film is based on Dylan’s early days in New York City during the summer of 1961, when the 19-year-old artist arrived from Minnesota with little more than his guitar and dreams of becoming a music icon.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the movie draws inspiration from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties. The book chronicles Dylan’s transition from folk music to rock, a move that sparked significant controversy at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Dylan himself spoke of the book, calling it “a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport.” He encourages viewers to read the book after watching the film for a deeper understanding of the historical context surrounding this pivotal moment in his life.

Chalamet’s Connection to Dylan’s Story

Timothee Chalamet, known for Dune, Call Me by Your Name, and Little Women, has also opened up on how personal this story about Dylan feels.

“I’ve had a life experience, I won’t say it’s weird, but I can relate to some of these things [Bob Dylan] went through,” Chalamet shared in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor drew parallels between Dylan’s challenges to establish himself in a competitive music world and the journey he found himself undergoing in the film industry.

“For [Dylan], it was folk music. He couldn’t keep a rock ‘n’ roll band because they would all get hired by other kids that had more money, literally, in Minnesota,” Chalamet explained. “For me, it was finding a very personal style movie.”

Chalamet likens the transition into moviemaking for him to Dylan finding his rhythm in folk music as processes that were strictly transformative and challenging.

Exploring Dylan’s Journey in Music and Culture

This is the film A Complete Unknown on Bob Dylan’s artistic maturity as well as the cultural revolution during early 1960s. This captures the early days of Bob Dylan in New York City while he was starting to emerge within the folk music scene.

The story leads to the famous moment when Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival. It was a bold move that changed the course of music history. This film gives a fresh look at Dylan’s rise to fame and the challenges he had, both personally and professionally.

In addition to its official Christmas Day opening, A Complete Unknown will get special IMAX Early Access screenings in many major cities across the United States and Canada. Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal, among other cities, are participating in this initiative.

Also Read: Prince William Feels He Has ‘Lost’ His Brother Prince Harry, According To New Book

Filed under

A Complete Unknown biopic bob dylan Timothee Chalamet

Advertisement

Also Read

Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real...

French PM Michel Barnier to Resign After Losing Confidence Vote

French PM Michel Barnier to Resign After Losing Confidence Vote

Russia’s Lavrov And The US’s Blinken To Meet At OSCE In Malta, Ukraine War On The Agenda

Russia’s Lavrov And The US’s Blinken To Meet At OSCE In Malta, Ukraine War On...

Who Is Fabio Ochoa Vásquez? Legendary Medellin Cartel Drug Lord Released After 25 Years

Who Is Fabio Ochoa Vásquez? Legendary Medellin Cartel Drug Lord Released After 25 Years

Entertainment

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox