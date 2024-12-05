Legendary musician Bob Dylan has expressed his confidence in actor Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of him in the upcoming biographical film, A Complete Unknown.

Legendary musician Bob Dylan has expressed his confidence in actor Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of him in the upcoming biographical film, A Complete Unknown. The highly anticipated movie, directed by James Mangold, is set to release on December 25, 2024, and will explore a transformative period in Dylan’s life and career.

Dylan Shares His Thoughts on the Film

Bob Dylan, known for his poetic lyrics and enigmatic personality, took to social media to discuss the film and its lead actor.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” Dylan wrote. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor, so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

The film is based on Dylan’s early days in New York City during the summer of 1961, when the 19-year-old artist arrived from Minnesota with little more than his guitar and dreams of becoming a music icon.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the movie draws inspiration from Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties. The book chronicles Dylan’s transition from folk music to rock, a move that sparked significant controversy at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Dylan himself spoke of the book, calling it “a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport.” He encourages viewers to read the book after watching the film for a deeper understanding of the historical context surrounding this pivotal moment in his life.

Chalamet’s Connection to Dylan’s Story

Timothee Chalamet, known for Dune, Call Me by Your Name, and Little Women, has also opened up on how personal this story about Dylan feels.



“I’ve had a life experience, I won’t say it’s weird, but I can relate to some of these things [Bob Dylan] went through,” Chalamet shared in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor drew parallels between Dylan’s challenges to establish himself in a competitive music world and the journey he found himself undergoing in the film industry.

“For [Dylan], it was folk music. He couldn’t keep a rock ‘n’ roll band because they would all get hired by other kids that had more money, literally, in Minnesota,” Chalamet explained. “For me, it was finding a very personal style movie.”

Chalamet likens the transition into moviemaking for him to Dylan finding his rhythm in folk music as processes that were strictly transformative and challenging.

Exploring Dylan’s Journey in Music and Culture

This is the film A Complete Unknown on Bob Dylan’s artistic maturity as well as the cultural revolution during early 1960s. This captures the early days of Bob Dylan in New York City while he was starting to emerge within the folk music scene.

The story leads to the famous moment when Dylan went electric at the Newport Folk Festival. It was a bold move that changed the course of music history. This film gives a fresh look at Dylan’s rise to fame and the challenges he had, both personally and professionally.

In addition to its official Christmas Day opening, A Complete Unknown will get special IMAX Early Access screenings in many major cities across the United States and Canada. Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Montreal, among other cities, are participating in this initiative.