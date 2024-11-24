Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

IPL Auctions 2025 was held in Jeddah, UAE. Fans are excited to see which team will take their favourite players. But the boss ‘Ladies’ and owners of the top franchises are here to capture everyone’s attention. let’s have a look Kavya Mara, owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad; Preity Zinta, owner of Punjab Kings; and Juhi Chawala, who has ownership of Kolkata Knight Riders along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has captured attention in the IPL, particularly in 2023, and continues to be a notable figure into the 2024 season. She was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, to media mogul Kalanithi Maran and is also known for her relation to former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi. Kavya Maran has earned degrees in commerce from Stella Maris College and in an MBA from Warwick Business School. She is a co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been the CEO since 2018. The Maran family also owns the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s T20 league. With a net worth of around 409 crore rupees, Kavya is known for her business acumen. Her team will have the second-lowest budget in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, as she comes just before the Rajasthan Royals. At the 2025 auction, Kavya kept her style understated yet impactful, wearing a royal blue pantsuit. Her fans flooded social media with admiration, with some declaring, “More than the players, we’re here for Kavya Maran!” As the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, Kavya combines business acumen with a passion for cricket, ensuring her team stays competitive in the league.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta has been the co-owner of the Punjab Kings since the 2008 launch of the IPL. Famous Bollywood actress Preity Zinta joined the IPL in 2008 as a co-owner of the Punjab Kings team, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. She purchased the team for USD 76 million with business partners Ness Wadia, Karan Paul, and Mohit Burman. Zinta’s wealth has been largely derived from her participation in the IPL. Under her ownership, the team, which was valued at USD 925 million in 2022, has gained notoriety The Bollywood actress transitioned seamlessly into cricket management, bringing her exuberant personality and strong business sense to the league. At the 2025 auction, Preity opted for a traditional look, wearing an ivory ethnic suit with a phulkari dupatta, blending cultural pride with her ever-charming demeanor. Her presence at the auctions is always a crowd-puller, and her passion for the game shines through her involvement with the team.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with her husband Jay Mehta and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. They purchased the team for a substantial Rs 623 crore ($75.09 million). According to Forbes, KKR’s net worth was valued at an impressive Rs 9,139 crore ($1.1 billion) as of 2022.For the 2025 auction, Juhi kept it casual yet chic, donning jeans and a top. Her grounded personality and active role in shaping KKR’s strategies showcase her as more than just a glamorous face. Over the years, Juhi has been a key part of KKR’s journey, contributing significantly to the team’s success on and off the field.

