Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

The dynamic duo, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, are now parents of three, welcoming a baby girl, Golden Raye Mahomes. The couple already has two children. The news broke on social media as they shared a sweet post with the newborn's tiny feet.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have made their family once again bigger. This time it is a sweet baby girl for the couple who already has two young children at home. Brittany and Patrick announced the news in a heartfelt note on social media.

Brittany and Patrick welcomed their third child on Monday, January 12, 2025, through an Instagram post. The proud parents shared a black-and-white photo of their baby girl’s tiny feet, captioned, “Golden Raye Mahomes. 1/12/25.”

This new addition makes the Mahomes family a household of five, as the couple also has a son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 2, and a daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3.

The Gender Reveal

Brittany and Patrick revealed to the world they were having a third child in July. A video on social media announced this, captioned “Round three, here we come.” When the couple then later announced that another daughter would soon join the family, fans beamed with delight.

Throughout her pregnancy, Brittany has been very open about the physical challenges she is facing. She shared on her Instagram story in July that it had been the “hardest” pregnancy for her, battling sickness, exhaustion, and skin issues. Despite these challenges, she has remained optimistic and excited about the growing family.

As the football season wore on, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes balanced the intensity of his professional life with the prospect of being a new father. By December, he shared with Netflix Sports that Brittany’s due date was getting closer.

He quipped that his wife was stressing about his football schedule and that he was trying to lower the pressure on her during the season. He further quipped humorously, “So hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby on ‘the bye’ week somewhere, then everything will just work out perfectly.”

With the third child in their family, the Mahomes continue to expand. Fans of the couple have followed their journey during pregnancy and motherhood with open arms, showering them with good wishes and congratulations. Golden Raye Mahomes, their new daughter, is bound to bring more fun to this already thriving family.

ALSO READ | Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video