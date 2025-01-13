Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Josie Totah and Karan Brar sparked dating rumors after a viral TikTok video showed them sharing a kiss. However, Totah clarified it was a joke, stating they're just "platonic friends." Fans are still left wondering about their relationship status.

As 2025 begins, fans of Josie Totah and Karan Brar go into a frenzy after posting a TikTok, which seemed to confirm their long-rumored relationship. A video that shot to viral overnight showed the two sharing a kiss, sending their fans into whirlwind excitement, but the video was shortly deleted, leaving many wondering whether there is indeed more to the connection than just a joke.

The Viral TikTok That Fooled Fans

On January 12, 2025, Totah shared a TikTok that was felt around the world. In it, he used the song “Brooklyn Baby” by Lana Del Rey to depict Brar embracing him before pulling him into a kiss. The reaction came very quickly from Disney Channel fans on the show Jessie. Fans reacted in complete euphoria to the seemingly real-life kiss of the two.

However, the heartwarming moment was short-lived. Totah quickly deleted the video and posted another TikTok, clarifying the situation with the caption, “WE ARE TWO PLATONIC FRIENDS WHO DANCED A LITTLE TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN.” The follow-up video revealed that the kiss and the romance rumors were just part of an inside joke between the actors.

Karan Brar’s July Instagram Post Sparks Relationship Speculation

Even before the TikTok drama, Brar had already piqued people’s interest about his relationship with Totah through an innocuous-looking Instagram post. On July 7, 2024, Brar posted a photo carousel that included an adorable picture of him with Totah. The picture was captioned “people, places, and things,” in which the two are seen to be enjoying what could be considered a date night. Fans rushed into the comments, speculating on their possible relationship, but neither Brar nor Totah ever made an official statement.

The two first met working together on the popular Disney Channel show Jessie. The show, which revolved around the adventures of a nanny with four privileged kids in New York City, first introduced Totah as Stuart Wooten, the quirky youngster who had a crush on Zuri Ross (played by Skai Jackson). Brar was Ravi Ross, the intellectuals but lovable member of the Ross family.

While their characters on Jessie never got together, fans have always enjoyed the off-screen chemistry between the two actors. Since the show ended, Brar and Totah have remained close friends, and they continue to support each other’s personal and professional endeavors.

In November 2023, Karan Brar wrote a powerful essay for Teen Vogue about his mental health struggles. In the article, “How I Found Myself,” Brar talked about how he struggled to separate his public life from his private one. He also shared with readers how he came out as bisexual to his roommates, Cameron Boyce and Sophie Reynolds, and how they supported him unconditionally. “They said my bisexuality changed nothing for them,” he shared.

Totah’s Journey As Trans Woman

Josie Totah, meanwhile, has been an advocate for transgender rights and visibility since publicly coming out as a trans woman in 2018. In an essay for TIME titled “My Name Is Josie Totah – And I’m Ready to Be Free,” Totah shared her journey of self-discovery, revealing that she always knew she was a girl long before she understood what being transgender meant. “When I was five, long before I understood what the word gender meant, I would always tell my mother that I wished I were a girl,” Totah wrote.

While the TikTok video was ultimately all in good fun, it must have left many fans breathless, especially given that fans from the days when Brar and Totah starred together on Jessie couldn’t wait. Before the show, fans across X (now known as Twitter) had tweeted their anticipation in hopes of being able to choose between the actors. Their playfulness on the social media never ends, which is a guarantee even though the two remain friendly.

Despite Totah’s clarification, the playful TikTok has left everyone wondering if something more is on the cards between her and Brar. Well, for now, it appears that the two are content staying close friends; however, knowing their history and chemistry, speculation will continue on the fans’ part.

