IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

For Bollywood enthusiasts, especially Gen Z, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been a cherished annual celebration. Before the advent of social media, fans eagerly anticipated these iconic events to see their favorite stars being recognized.

In exciting news for fans, Jaipur has been announced as the host city for the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards. Here’s everything you need to know.

IIFA Awards 2025: Venue and Dates Confirmed

The Pink City of Jaipur will host the prestigious 25th IIFA Awards, scheduled to take place from March 7 to 9, 2025. The event will bring together Bollywood stars, prominent personalities, and fans to commemorate the silver jubilee of this grand celebration.

In 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajasthan Tourism Department and IIFA to solidify Jaipur as the venue for this milestone event. The signing ceremony took place at the historic Albert Hall, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Tourism Commissioner VP Singh, and STJ Global Entertainment and Media Vice President Suresh Iyer.

What Makes IIFA 2025 Special?

The 25th edition of IIFA is set to introduce its first-ever Digital Awards category, recognizing outstanding talent on OTT platforms and digital media. This addition is a testament to IIFA’s adaptability to evolving entertainment trends and its commitment to honoring excellence across all formats.

Although the official guest list is yet to be announced, Bollywood fans can expect an array of A-listers to grace the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and others are likely to attend. Stay tuned for updates as IIFA unveils its star-studded lineup.

A Rare Homecoming for IIFA

Traditionally hosted in international cities, the IIFA Awards returned to India in 2019 when Mumbai hosted its 20th edition. Jaipur will now be the second Indian city to host this global event, following Abu Dhabi’s stint as the previous venue.

This move not only highlights Jaipur’s rich heritage and culture but also promises a significant boost to Rajasthan’s tourism industry.

With its vibrant history, stunning architecture, and now the 25th IIFA Awards, Jaipur is set to shine on the global stage. As the countdown begins, fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await this grand celebration of Bollywood and digital entertainment.

