Monday, January 13, 2025
'Sorry, This Page Isn't Available,' Reads Aubrey Plaza's Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband's Suicide

Aubrey Plaza and Baena, who had no children, were together for over a decade before secretly marrying in 2020. They publicly announced their marriage in May 2021.

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband’s Suicide

Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her Instagram account following the tragic death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena. As of Sunday, her profile is no longer active, with a message displayed that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

It is unclear exactly when the “Parks and Recreation” actress took down her account, but the decision came shortly after Baena’s passing.

The 47-year-old director was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on January 3, with the cause of death confirmed as suicide. Last Monday, Plaza and Baena’s family released a statement describing his death as an “unimaginable tragedy.” They also expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Aubrey Plaza and Baena, who had no children, were together for over a decade before secretly marrying in 2020. They publicly announced their marriage in May 2021. Throughout their relationship, the couple collaborated on multiple films, including Spin Me Round, Life After Beth, and The Little Hours.

Baena, known for his work in both directing and screenwriting, also co-wrote the 2020 film Horse Girl with Alison Brie. He revealed that the movie was influenced by personal experiences with mental health struggles within their families. On Reddit, Baena shared that his first stepmother suffered from manic depression and was often hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, highlighting the film’s exploration of how society addresses mental illness.

The creative partnership and personal bond between Plaza and Baena were evident throughout their time together, making this loss deeply felt.

