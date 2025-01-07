Plaza, widely recognized for her roles in Parks and Recreation and the recent season of The White Lotus, was scheduled to present at the 2025 Golden Globes. However, she did not attend the event following Baena’s passing.

Actor Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband, Jeff Baena, released a heartfelt statement on Monday, addressing his unexpected death. The statement, made two days after officials confirmed Baena’s passing, expressed their gratitude for the support they have received and requested privacy during this challenging time.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement read. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Jeff Baena’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Jeff Baena, a 47-year-old filmmaker known for his work in independent cinema, died by suicide, as determined by the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Baena had made a name for himself as a screenwriter and director, collaborating on several acclaimed projects.

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021. The couple shared both a romantic and professional relationship, working together on films like The Little Hours and Life After Beth, which Baena directed and Plaza starred in.

Aubrey Plaza’s Absence from the Golden Globes

Baena’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and collaborators in the entertainment industry. Actor and comedian Adam Pally described Baena as a “sweet Jewish boy from Miami” with a deep love for fostering creativity and community.

“He was a collaborator, a mentor, the scrappiest basketball player with the ugliest jump shot you ever saw,” Pally shared on social media. “He was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, a connector of people, and the guy who always knew the best restaurant, no matter where you were.”

Other tributes came from actor Alison Brie and comedian Molly Shannon, who highlighted Baena’s contributions to the world of independent film and his impact on those who knew him.

Jeff Baena’s passing is a significant loss to the creative world. As a filmmaker and storyteller, he left an indelible mark on independent cinema, and his work continues to resonate with audiences. Friends, family, and colleagues mourn the loss of a talented artist and a cherished individual.