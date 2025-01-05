The couple had been together for over a decade, and their relationship was known for its close bond both on and off the set.

Jeff Baena, the renowned writer-director and husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, tragically passed away at the age of 47.

As confirmed by Los Angeles medical examiner records, Baena died by suicide on January 3, 2025, at a residence in Los Angeles. The couple had been together for over a decade, and their relationship was known for its close bond both on and off the set.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena: 14-Year-Long Relationship

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s relationship began in 2011, although the couple kept their private life out of the public eye for many years. Plaza, best known for her role in Parks and Recreation, and Baena, who directed several of her films, often spoke about their connection, both personal and professional. Their collaboration on projects like Life After Beth (2014), The Little Hours (2017), and Spin Me Round (2022) showcased their deep artistic partnership.

Their First Major Collaboration: Life After Beth (2014)

Baena’s directorial debut, Life After Beth, released in 2014, was the first significant collaboration between the pair. The zombie comedy, in which Plaza starred, marked a milestone in their personal and professional relationship. Baena later shared that Plaza helped bring the project to life, as her agent remembered the script from a previous attempt to get the film made. Plaza, in turn, praised Baena for his exceptional directorial vision, which made working together both exciting and challenging.

Continued Collaborations: The Little Hours and Beyond

In 2017, the couple teamed up again for The Little Hours, Baena’s medieval comedy. Plaza starred in and produced the film, further solidifying their artistic partnership. Despite being so close personally, Baena revealed that he typically worked alone, preferring to keep his creative process isolated. However, Plaza contributed significantly to his work, especially in understanding her character and her portrayal.

Over the years, Plaza spoke about the challenges and rewards of working with her partner, noting that it brought out a special dynamic between them. She acknowledged that working with someone so close could sometimes be challenging, but it also allowed them to support each other in ways others couldn’t fully understand.

Plaza added that their professional separations helped maintain a healthy balance in their relationship.

Aubrey Plaza’s Rare Public Tributes to Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza often kept her personal life private but occasionally shared glimpses of her affection for Baena. In 2020, she posted a playful Valentine’s Day tribute featuring a photo of her holding a dagger near him. She also made a casual announcement about their marriage in 2021, calling him her “darling husband.” Their wedding had taken place in a small ceremony in 2020, a fact confirmed later by Plaza’s representative.

Creating Together: Cinema Toast and Quarantine Collaboration

During the 2020 quarantine, the couple worked together on Plaza’s directorial debut, Cinema Toast, a found footage anthology series created by Baena. The couple spent their time sifting through old films and editing footage while balancing their personal and professional lives in isolation. Plaza described this experience as unique and meaningful, as they navigated the pandemic together creatively.

A Personal Reflection on Their Long-Term Relationship

In November 2022, Plaza spoke about her 12-year relationship with Baena, describing it as one with its own ups and downs, much like any long-term partnership. She expressed that she related to her The White Lotus character Harper’s struggles with her relationship, showing that even the most enduring relationships face challenges.

Baena’s untimely death marks a devastating loss for Plaza and those who knew him. Their shared creative journey left a lasting impact on their careers, and their private love story was one of admiration, respect, and collaboration.