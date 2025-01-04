Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Renowned filmmaker Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, has passed away at 47. Known for his films Life After Beth and The Little Hours, Baena’s sudden demise leaves a legacy of creative storytelling and impactful collaborations.

Jeff Baena, acclaimed filmmaker and husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, has died at the age of 47. Best known for his directorial work in films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, Baena was discovered unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning, as confirmed by TMZ. The tragic discovery was made after a call from an assistant prompted Los Angeles police and fire services to respond at approximately 10:30 AM.

A Legacy in Film

Baena, a Miami native and New York University film school graduate, was celebrated for his unique storytelling. His portfolio included films such as Joshy (2016), Horse Girl (2020), and Spin Me Round (2022). He also co-wrote the cult classic I Heart Huckabees (2004). Baena frequently collaborated with his wife, Aubrey Plaza, and actress Alison Brie, delivering critically acclaimed projects.

Reflecting on his career, Baena revealed in a 2014 interview with Seensome that directing had always been his ultimate goal: “I’ve been a writer for twelve years now, and it was always a means to an end. I never wanted to be a writer; I wanted to be a director, so this was always my intention and it felt right.”

A Fortuitous Start with Kurt Russell

Baena credited actor Kurt Russell for jumpstarting his career. A minor car accident while working as Russell’s assistant led to a serendipitous conversation about filmmaking. This pivotal moment transitioned Baena from assistant to co-writer, culminating in the creation of I Heart Huckabees.

A Private and Supportive Partnership

Baena and Plaza, who tied the knot in 2021 after over a decade together, were known for their private relationship. Plaza once shared her admiration for her husband’s unwavering support, telling People: “When you’re with someone in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. You are able to support each other and really understand the journey that we’re both on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Their most recent collaboration, Spin Me Round, showcased their dynamic partnership, starring Plaza alongside Brie, Debby Ryan, and Molly Shannon.

Baena’s death marks the loss of a creative visionary who left a profound mark on the world of independent cinema. His ability to blend humor and humanity in his work will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know