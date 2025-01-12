The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles have delayed Meghan Markle's Netflix series, which was earlier scheduled to drop this Wednesday but will now release on March 4.

The much-hyped Netflix show by the Duchess of Sussex has been pushed to March after the devastating wildfires raging in Los Angeles. The series was supposed to premiere this Wednesday, but that shift has marked what might be the latest expressions of discomfort related to the region.

Netflix announced the delay of ‘With Love, Meghan’ in a statement, saying it has “full support” for Meghan Markle’s request to shift the release date. The wildfires, which have ravaged Southern California since Tuesday, have claimed at least 16 lives, left 16 others missing, and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

According to the description, Netflix referred to the series as “a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California.” Given the devastating disaster, the two decided to move the premiere in respect to the affected people and upon agreement with Netflix.

“My thinking is that our focus needs to be on helping those impacted by the fires in my home state of California,” Meghan said. “I am grateful to my team at Netflix for their support regarding this decision.

New Date Confirmed For New Release

With Love, Meghan, featuring the beauty and culture of Southern California, is now scheduled for March 4. The eight-episode lifestyle series includes 30-minute episodes with celebrity guests such as Mindy Kaling and Meghan’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

The show was shot in Montecito, California, where Meghan lives with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children. Last month, a teaser for the show gave a sneak peek into what Meghan would be doing on the show, from baking to extracting honey from a beehive in the serene California landscape.

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted comforted the locals in Pasadena-a region badly damaged by the flames. The warmth of their move shows that even during these moments of despair and difficulty, this couple stands strongly with its people.

Though Netflix hasn’t made any additional comments about when the postponed version will hit shelves, the streamer stated its dedication to showcasing the series for the world as soon as possible.

