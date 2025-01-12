Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Buffalo Bills fans are celebrating actress Hailee Steinfeld as their "new queen" after becoming engaged to the team's quarterback, Josh Allen. As playoff time approaches, fans are left wondering if she will attend another game, something she has previously done in supporting the team.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, the famous quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, have quickly become a talk for every sit-down conversation about the NFL. Recent engagement and Hailee’s closeness with Bills Mafia have made this pair an absolute favorite, not just on the ground but in the heart of Buffalo. S

ince rooting for the Bills has transitioned into being involved in fan interaction, Steinfeld, as of today, is blended perfectly into her new community with Allen, to further heighten their popularity. This led to a light-hearted, comedic endorsement of the relationship: a Buffalo billboard that ended up viral overnight.

New Queen In The Queen City

The buzz surrounding Hailee Steinfeld has gone to new heights as the actress is declared the “new queen” of Buffalo. The billboard, posted by CBS reporter Tracy Woodson, reads: “The Queen City has a new queen” and bears a congratulatory message to the couple—”Congratulations, Josh and Hailee”—from Delaware North, a prominent company in Buffalo.

This is an amiable gesture signifying how well Hailee has settled in Buffalo, particularly following the drama and frenzy she received through her affair with Allen and which went beyond sports to penetrate into the world of entertainment as well.

Hailee Steinfeld has always shown affection and appreciation toward Buffalo after accepting to be one of Josh Allen’s teammates of the Bills Mafia. The couple, who got engaged in late November 2024, has become the toast of the town, especially after Allen’s brilliant MVP-worthy season.

Steinfeld has been seen at Highmark Stadium, even when the team played against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and she posed for pictures with Allen during those rare public moments. Steinfeld has also been to a game in Los Angeles with her fiancé. She was pictured wearing a fashion-forward outfit that exposed her midriff, which gained attention on social media.

Beyond the football field, Steinfeld seems to have an affection for the city. Steinfeld has been spotted shopping at Buffalo’s Wegmans and taking Allen out on casual dates around town, furthering her bond with the people. The couple is truly a spirit and pride of Buffalo.

Steinfeld’s Support for Allen and the Buffalo Bills

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are facing the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in the NFL Wild Card round, and it’s expected that Steinfeld will be in attendance cheering on Allen. While she will undoubtedly be there to support her man, her heart is also heavy, as her hometown of Los Angeles is currently suffering from devastating wildfires. Steinfeld took to her newsletter, Beau Society, to express her heartfelt thoughts and offer support to those affected by the fires.

Relationship That’s Fueling Allen’s Success

Josh Allen has been playing incredibly well, with his gameplay compared to being an MVP at times. In interviews, he is frank about his relationship with Steinfeld to be highly responsible for the success of his season. With the connection that he shares with Steinfeld, undoubtedly, this is what has motivated the quarterback to stay focused and even do well in the field. Through the QB+ metric of PFN, Allen holds the third spot among NFL quarterbacks with an A- grade and a 92.2 rating for his great season.

Just as much as Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ games are grabbing people’s attention, so is Hailee Steinfeld with the Buffalo Bills. The fans are looking forward to her possible appearance at some of the upcoming games in the playoff season. Given her connection to the team and its supporters, Steinfeld has quickly become an integral part of this year’s playoff journey for the Bills.

Will Hailee Steinfeld Attend The Playoffs?

As anticipation grows for the Bills’ playoff run, fans are excited to see whether Steinfeld will be at the game against the Broncos. While her presence is a known source of excitement, it’s her unwavering support for Allen and the Bills that continues to resonate with fans and media alike. Her involvement with the team has made her an honorary member of the Bills Mafia, and all eyes will be on her as the team pushes for a playoff victory.

ALSO READ | Buffalo Bills Vs Denver Broncos Wild Card Showdown: Start Time, Streaming Options, And More