Buffalo Bills Vs Denver Broncos Wild Card Showdown: Start Time, Streaming Options, And More

The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos in an AFC Wild Card game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Here's everything you need to know about the game and how to watch it live.

The NFL playoffs are here, and the Buffalo Bills, the winners of the AFC East, will be welcoming the Denver Broncos to Highmark Stadium for the AFC Wild Card round. The Bills won the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind only the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Broncos secured the No. 3 Wild Card. This much-awaited battle will occur on Sunday, January 12, at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Broncos vs. Bills game, including how to watch and stream it live.

Game Details: Broncos vs. Bills

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming Platforms: Paramount+, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and more

How To Watch The Game

The game will be broadcast live on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount+. NFL fans can access the “NFL on CBS” channel on both the Essential and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plans. New subscribers to Paramount+ can take advantage of a free one-week trial, so it’s an excellent choice to watch the game for free.

Fubo TV: Fubo TV is the most complete service for NFL fans, with CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, and more. At $80/month, Fubo offers more than 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and cost savings over traditional cable packages.

Other Streaming Services

DirecTV Stream: Includes CBS, NBC, ESPN, and local RSNs, with a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV: Features ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

NFL+: Watch all NFL playoff games on mobile devices for just $7/month.

NFL Wild Card Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday, January 11:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, January 12:

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 13:

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

What To Watch For

The Bills have been dominant all season long, so they’re hoping to cash in on the home-field advantage tonight. The Broncos, on the other end, want to show everyone that they can make a real playoff run. This one is going to be exciting.

