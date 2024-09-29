IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

At the 2024 IIFA Awards, the legendary Hema Malini made a memorable appearance, sharing her thoughts on the changing landscape of Indian cinema. Known affectionately as the “Dream Girl” of Bollywood, her career spans decades, and she continues to be a source of inspiration for fans and filmmakers alike.

In an exclusive conversation, the Dream Girl expressed her delight at the lively atmosphere of the event. “It’s wonderful to see so many fans who come to enjoy IIFA and watch the performances and awards. This is such a big celebration for everyone involved,” she said, reflecting her enduring passion for the industry.

One of the moments she eagerly anticipated was Rekha’s performance. “I am very excited to see Rekha ji’s performance,” she shared, highlighting the camaraderie among the leading ladies of Bollywood.

Hema also acknowledged IIFA’s role in promoting Indian culture globally. “I thank IIFA for spreading our culture and cinema around the world,” she remarked. This recognition underscores the awards’ mission to showcase the richness of Indian storytelling on an international stage.

When discussing the evolution of cinema, Hema praised the progress made by South Indian filmmakers. “South Indian films have started making beautiful movies. They weren’t always at this level, but now they’re excellent,” she noted. Her comments reflect a growing appreciation for regional cinema, emphasizing that these films can stand shoulder to shoulder with Hindi films.

Reflecting on her own career, Hema recalled the lasting impact of classic films like Sholay. “Memories of Sholay will always remain, not just with me but with the audience. They will remember it for a lifetime,” she said, highlighting the power of good storytelling to connect across generations.

As the night continued, it was evident that Hema Malini’s legacy is defined not just by her past successes, but by her ongoing engagement with the dynamic world of Indian cinema. With a mix of nostalgia and optimism, she remains a vital voice in the industry, celebrating the diversity that makes Indian cinema unique.

