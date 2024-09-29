Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair that took place in Abu Dhabi, uniting some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. From legendary icons like Hema Malini and Rekha to contemporary stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, the event was a vibrant showcase of talent and glamour. Also in attendance was the multi-talented Prabhu Deva, known for his electrifying dance moves and contributions to Indian cinema.

A Triumphant Kickoff: IIFA Utsavam

The three-day celebration began on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, a special event dedicated to the southern film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. This initiative highlights the importance of regional films in Indian culture and aims to foster greater appreciation for the diverse narratives emerging from these industries. By bringing together talents from various linguistic backgrounds, IIFA Utsavam serves as a platform for recognizing the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.

A Grand Venue

The main awards ceremony took place at the Etihad Arena, located within the Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. This state-of-the-art venue provided a stunning backdrop for the glittering event. The choice of Abu Dhabi as the host city reflects IIFA’s commitment to promoting Indian cinema on a global stage while celebrating its universal appeal.

Celebrating Inclusivity and Diversity

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Prabhu Deva expressed his enthusiasm for IIFA 2024’s focus on breaking down language barriers within Indian cinema. He emphasized that the film industry should reflect the rich diversity of its audience and highlighted the importance of inclusivity in storytelling. “Cinema is a universal language that transcends borders. By celebrating films in multiple languages, we can connect with a wider audience and promote understanding,” he said.

Prabhu Deva’s sentiments resonate with the overarching theme of this year’s IIFA Awards: to honor not just the stars of Hindi cinema but also to recognize the contributions of artists from regional film industries. This initiative aligns with a broader movement in the entertainment industry aimed at embracing multicultural narratives and expanding the definition of Indian cinema.

Star-Studded Performances

The event was marked by breathtaking performances from Bollywood stars, with each act more dazzling than the last. Prabhu Deva himself, often referred to as the “Michael Jackson of India,” brought his unmatched energy to the stage. He dazzled the audience with his choreography and dance, proving yet again why he is considered a legend in the industry. His performances have always highlighted the rhythm and grace that characterize Indian dance, and this year was no different.

Alongside Prabhu Deva, other celebrities like Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and many more graced the stage, making the evening truly unforgettable. Each performance contributed to an atmosphere of celebration, joy, and unity, showcasing the talents that make Indian cinema a global phenomenon.

The Closing Ceremony

IIFA 2024 was more than just an awards ceremony; it was a celebration of the rich diversity and inclusivity within Indian cinema. With a commitment to breaking down language barriers and promoting collaboration across regional industries, the event set a precedent for future gatherings. As Prabhu Deva and other stars took the stage, they not only entertained but also inspired audiences to embrace the multifaceted nature of storytelling in cinema, paving the way for a more inclusive future.

