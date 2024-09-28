"IIFA Utsavam is a night to honor the incredible South Indian cinema, and I can’t wait to be part of it" said Actress Urvashi Rautela.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a spectacular return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, beginning on September 27. This highly anticipated event will bring together Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, Urvashi Rautela among others.

Since its first edition in 2000, IIFA has traveled to various global cities, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the three-day celebration will be held at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, concluding on September 29.

The prestigious IIFA Awards will take place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the primary host, joined by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts.

In an exclusive interview, Actress Urvashi Rautela expressed her joy, saying, “I’m truly overwhelmed by the warm welcome. What makes this edition special is the inclusion of both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry under one roof. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked in the South over the past 11 months, including projects with legends like Chiranjeevi. My upcoming film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, where I’m playing the lead role, and it was a fantastic experience.”

When asked about her green carpet mantra, Urvashi added, “It’s all about being yourself. This edition of IIFA Utsavam is a night to honor the incredible South Indian cinema, and I can’t wait to be part of it. In Indian cinema, there are no language barriers anymore—everything is becoming united.”

