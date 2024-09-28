Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Urvashi Rautela Talks South Indian Film Success and IIFA 2024 Experience | NewsX Exclusive

"IIFA Utsavam is a night to honor the incredible South Indian cinema, and I can’t wait to be part of it" said Actress Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela Talks South Indian Film Success and IIFA 2024 Experience | NewsX Exclusive

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a spectacular return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, beginning on September 27. This highly anticipated event will bring together Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, Urvashi Rautela among others.

Since its first edition in 2000, IIFA has traveled to various global cities, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the three-day celebration will be held at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, concluding on September 29.

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive

The prestigious IIFA Awards will take place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the primary host, joined by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts.

In an exclusive interview, Actress Urvashi Rautela expressed her joy, saying, “I’m truly overwhelmed by the warm welcome. What makes this edition special is the inclusion of both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry under one roof. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked in the South over the past 11 months, including projects with legends like Chiranjeevi. My upcoming film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, where I’m playing the lead role, and it was a fantastic experience.”

When asked about her green carpet mantra, Urvashi added, “It’s all about being yourself. This edition of IIFA Utsavam is a night to honor the incredible South Indian cinema, and I can’t wait to be part of it. In Indian cinema, there are no language barriers anymore—everything is becoming united.”

Also read: Regina Cassandra at IIFA 2024: Excitement and Reflections on Her Journey in Cinema | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Bollywood stars IIFA iifa 2024 IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi IIFA Utsavam Karan Johar IIFA 2024 Shah Rukh Khan IIFA host urvashi rautela Vicky Kaushal IIFA co-host

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox