The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is making a grand return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition starting on September 27. This star-studded event will feature appearances from Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Regina Cassandra, among others.

Since its debut in 2000, IIFA has graced numerous global locations, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, and more. This year, the 18,000-capacity Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will host the three-day event, culminating on September 29.

On September 28, the grand IIFA Awards will take centre stage, with Shah Rukh Khan leading as the host, supported by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts. For the first time, IIFA is also spotlighting the South Indian film industry through IIFA Utsavam, a segment dedicated to recognizing the artistic and technical brilliance of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Regina Cassandra is among the performers lined up for the IIFA Utsavam, joined by other stars like Raashii Khanna, Prabhudeva, and Rockstar DSP. Known for her work in films such as Mughizh, Conjuring Kannappan, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Regina shared her excitement about performing at the event.

When asked about the significance of the IIFA platform, Regina said:

“I think it’s wonderful that we can come together as an industry and showcase our talents. It’s great that we have the opportunity to celebrate ourselves and the industry we work in. Although it’s hectic, it’s always an exciting time—it feels like a celebration. IIFA has named it quite appropriately with IIFA Utsavam, as it truly feels like a grand musical celebration for me. I’m thrilled to be performing this year.”

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Regina opened up about her journey in cinema:

“Honestly, it has been quite a journey. I started acting much earlier than my film career officially began in 2011. My first acting role was when I was 14 when I played the hero’s sister in a summer film. At that time, I never imagined I’d pursue acting as a career. Even now, I often say that I was incredibly lucky with the opportunities that came my way.

In college, I wasn’t looking to pursue acting full-time. I was a dedicated student, trying to maintain the required 75% attendance, and my family had no background in the film industry. However, acting always excited me. I was part of the drama and dance clubs in school, and I loved creating something new. I used to practice in front of the mirror so much that my mother nicknamed me ‘Kat.’ Even though I didn’t have time for full-fledged films while in college, I did a lot of short films, and those became my stepping stones into the industry.

It wasn’t until my third year in college that I started getting calls from directors like Shekhar Kammula to audition for Telugu films. It felt like an unexpected opportunity that knocked on my door, and I immediately said yes. I auditioned and was lucky to be able to choose between projects, which was a big deal back then.

Looking back, my journey in films has only improved. I didn’t come into this industry with any prior experience, but I realized that I could do a good job, which gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Reflecting on her perfectionist tendencies, Regina said, “I’ve always been a bit of a perfectionist, but I’m learning to let go of that. Perfectionism isn’t always productive, and it can make things harder for me and the people around me. As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized that being too hard on myself doesn’t help. It’s a journey, but I’m getting better at balancing my expectations.”

