Saturday, September 28, 2024
Lost For Decades, Legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Music Revived

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's posthumous album Chain of Light revives his iconic qawwali sound, captivating listeners with his mesmerizing vocals decades after the recordings.

After more than three decades, the enchanting voice of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan makes a remarkable comeback with his posthumous album Chain of Light, released on September 20, 2024, via Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records. This collection serves as a vibrant reminder of Khan’s extraordinary talent and emotional depth.

A Journey Back in Time

The album features four tracks, totaling 41 minutes, that capture Khan’s legendary qawwali style. Fans will feel the energy of songs like “Ya Allah Ya Rehman” and “Aaj Sik Mitran Di,” which evoke the atmosphere of his unforgettable concerts. In contrast, “Ya Gaus Ya Meeran” ramps up the intensity, while “Khabram Raseed Imshab” brings a more playful tone.

These recordings were made at Real World Studios in April 1990, around the same time Khan collaborated with Canadian producer Michael Brook on Mustt Mustt.

Collaborators and Production

Alongside Khan’s powerful harmonium and vocals, the album features his brother, Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, renowned tabla artist Dildar Hussain, and a talented chorus that includes Mujahid Ali, Rehmat Ali, Rahat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Farid, and Khalid Mahmood. This collaboration enriches the album, highlighting the collective spirit of Khan’s music.

Peter Gabriel, founder of Real World Records, commented on the album’s announcement in June, stating, “I’ve had the privilege to work with many musicians, but Nusrat was perhaps the greatest singer of them all.” He expressed his excitement about rediscovering these recordings during a relocation of the label’s archive in 2021, noting, “This album truly captures him at his peak.”

Continuing the Legacy

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away in 1997 at the age of 48, but his influence remains strong in the music world. The qawwali art form has gained global recognition, with family members like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan achieving success in their own right. Khan’s unique sound has inspired a wide range of genres, from heavy metal to fusion and film music.

Chain of Light not only aims to introduce new listeners to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s brilliance but also offers longtime fans a chance to celebrate his remarkable legacy. As audiences embrace this revival, Khan’s artistry continues to inspire and captivate.

