Why Was Pakistani Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai?

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai on Monday following a defamation complaint filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

As per Geo TV, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his contributions to numerous Indian film songs, was in Dubai for a musical collaboration. However, he was detained at the immigration center and subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

Sources revealed that Rahat had dismissed Ahmed a few months ago after a dispute. Additionally, it was reported that both Rahat and Ahmed had filed legal cases against each other.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.