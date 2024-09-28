The prestigious IIFA Awards will take place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the main host, joined by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is making a grand return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, starting on September 27. This star-studded event will feature appearances from Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others.

Since its debut in 2000, IIFA has graced numerous global locations, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, and more. This year, the 18,000-capacity Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will host the three-day event, culminating on September 29.

The prestigious IIFA Awards will take place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the main host, joined by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts.

In an exclusive interview, Ananya Pandey shared her excitement, saying, “I feel like I’m back home. The way people give us love in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is drawing us all back because they celebrate Indian cinema. And yeah, my first performance was so, so special; my dad was there, and my mum is here. I am looking forward to all the cheering in the final fun stage.”

When asked about her feelings on returning to IIFA, where she first performed, she expressed her joy.

Regarding her performance at IIFA and what fans can expect, the “Call Me Bae” star revealed, “I’ll be performing one of my own songs, along with some of last year’s biggest hits—songs that I love and that the audience will enjoy. I wish I had more time to explore Abu Dhabi. My mantra is to keep smiling. ‘Call Me Bae’ is trending, and I’m incredibly grateful for all the support, especially from the UAE. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Also read: Regina Cassandra at IIFA 2024: Excitement and Reflections on Her Journey in Cinema | NewsX Exclusive