The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is back with a bang, returning to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, kicking off on September 27. This star-studded event, one of the most anticipated in the world of Indian cinema, promises to be a dazzling celebration of Bollywood and South Indian cinema. With a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the film industry, the event will see appearances from megastars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others.

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has travelled across major international destinations, spreading the magic of Indian cinema globally. The prestigious awards show has been hosted in cities like New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai, making it a truly international affair. This year, the three-day extravaganza will be held at the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, concluding on September 29 with a grand finale.

The IIFA Awards, one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Indian cinema, will take center stage on September 28. Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King of Bollywood,” will serve as the main host of the evening, promising an unforgettable night of entertainment. Joining him will be acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts, making this year’s event even more exciting for fans worldwide.

In an exclusive interview, global sensation and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about her experience working in various languages across Indian cinema. When asked about the importance of language in the industry, she shared her thoughts:

“I’m thrilled that IIFA is uniting the entire film industry in such a grand way. I’ve always believed that we are all part of Indian cinema, regardless of the language. Whether it’s Tamil, Hindi, or any other language, we all contribute to the same art form.”

Aishwarya also reminisced about her debut film, Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. “From the very beginning, I was privileged to work with Mani Ratnam in my first film, Iruvar. I’m so grateful that he chose me for such a significant role, and it was an easy ‘yes’ for me. That experience truly opened my eyes to the beauty of Indian cinema, and I’m proud to be part of an industry that is united, with no divisions whatsoever.”

The 24th edition of IIFA is not just about Bollywood; it’s a celebration of Indian cinema as a whole. With the inclusion of South Indian cinema, IIFA 2024 is a testament to the fact that Indian cinema is transcending boundaries, showcasing incredible diversity and talent across all languages.

As the IIFA festivities kick off, fans around the world are eager to witness not only the glitz and glamour of Bollywood but also the collective spirit of the Indian film industry. Whether you’re tuning in to watch your favourite stars or celebrating the achievements of Indian cinema, IIFA 2024 is set to be a night to remember.

