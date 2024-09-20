Home
IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024 will highlight the diversity and power of the four vibrant film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The stage is set for a grand celebration of South Indian cinema as the NEXA IIFA UTSAVAM, co-presented by Meteora Developers and powered by Maisour, will take over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on September 27, 2024. This spectacular event will highlight the diversity and power of the four vibrant film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—bringing together the biggest names in cinema from these regions.

Star-Studded Line-Up

South Indian cinema’s biggest superstars, including legends like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Vikram, will grace the occasion. The extraordinary line-up also features celebrated artists such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SJ Suryah, Samantha, Jiiva, Mrunal Thakur, Nani, AR Rahman, and Mani Ratnam. Other notable actors set to attend include Balakrishna, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Indrajit Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan, Mamitha Baiju, Shraddha Srinath, Brahmanandam, and Shine Tom Chacko.

This glittering ensemble promises to make the event an unforgettable celebration of South Indian cinema, showcasing the talent and diversity that has made these industries a force to be reckoned with.

Also read: IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

Under the Patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

The IIFA UTSAVAM Awards will be held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence. The IIFA Awards are returning for their third showcase at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with the prestigious event being hosted at the iconic Etihad Arena. The festival is organized in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, ensuring a spectacular event that highlights the best of Indian cinema.

A Grand Celebration of Indian Cinema

The NEXA IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 marks a historic moment for Indian cinema, with the event celebrating not just the South Indian film industries, but bringing together icons from all corners of Indian cinema. The IIFA Festival 2024 will span three days, from September 27 to 29, 2024, offering fans a chance to witness unforgettable performances, iconic appearances, and the vibrant culture that South Indian cinema embodies.

Get Your Tickets Now

Fans eager to be part of this grand celebration can secure their tickets through the following platforms:

Event Details:

  • Festival Dates: September 27–29, 2024
  • Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Also Read: IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

