Thursday, September 19, 2024
IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

IIFA FESTIVAL DATES |September 27th -29th, 2024, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to honor the legendary Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna as he celebrates 50 years of remarkable contributions to the film industry. Founder and Director Andre Timmins extended his heartfelt congratulations to Balakrishna, highlighting the actor’s enduring impact on Indian cinema.

Balakrishna, known as the “Action King,” will attend the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival 2024 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September. The event promises to be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence.

The IIFA Festival 2024 will also feature the IIFA Utsavam 2024, a prestigious event dedicated to recognizing the talents of South Indian cinema. Scheduled for September 27 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, IIFA Utsavam will honor the best from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. The evening will be a spectacular showcase, bringing together cinema legends and emerging stars to celebrate the vibrancy of regional films.

With captivating performances, heartfelt tributes, and the presentation of esteemed awards, IIFA Utsavam aims to create unforgettable moments for attendees. Tickets are available now for this extraordinary night of entertainment and recognition in the world of South Indian cinema.

Filed under

IIFA Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

