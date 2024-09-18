Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 has officially announced that tickets for the main awards night are sold out. However, fans of Indian cinema still have the chance to attend two other thrilling events: the IIFA Utsavam Awards and IIFA Rocks, where limited seats remain available.

The excitement surrounding this year’s festival is heightened as it takes place under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence. The IIFA Awards returns for its historic third showcase on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at the iconic Etihad Arena.

IIFA Festival 2024 to commemorate 24 years of excellence

This year’s festival, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, promises to be the grandest celebration of Indian cinema to date, uniting cinematic icons from five major film industries.

As the IIFA Festival commemorates 24 years of excellence, the IIFA Utsavam Awards will kick off the festivities on Friday, September 27th, highlighting the best in South Indian cinema. The following day, the IIFA Awards will honor the finest talents in Hindi cinema in a glamorous affair that has completely sold out. The celebration will conclude with the highly anticipated IIFA Rocks on Sunday, September 29th, showcasing music, fashion, and entertainment in grand style.

Limited seats remaining

With limited seats remaining for both the IIFA Utsavam and IIFA Rocks, this is a unique opportunity for fans to partake in a breathtaking celebration of cinematic brilliance. From legendary superstars to rising talents, alongside global dignitaries and devoted fans, the IIFA Festival 2024 promises to be a monumental event.

IIFA has urged fans not to miss out and to secure their tickets for this iconic celebration of Indian cinema.

