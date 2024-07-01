‘Calendar Song’: New Track From Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Is A Foot-Tapping Affair

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in ‘Indian 2’, one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. The vigilante-thriller has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features the veteran actor as Senapathy, a character he originally played in 1996. On Monday, July 1, the makers unveiled its latest song much to the delight of cinephiles. Titled ‘Calendar Song’, it is a catchy affair that should appeal to the masses.

Calendar Song: New Track From Kamal Haasan-led ‘Indian 2′ Is Out

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by S Shankar, is one of the most ambitious films of Ulaganayagan’s career. It features the veteran actor as Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter, and will take a stand against corruption.

Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the lyric video of its stylish new single to pique the curiosity of fans. Titled ‘Calendar Song’, it is a lively track with a distinct party vibe. Moreover, the visuals suggest that the song will be a treat to watch on the big screen.

‘Calendar Song’ is composed by Anirudh with lyrics from Kaliban Vairamuthu.

About ‘Indian 2’

‘Indian 2’, directed by S Shankar, is a vigilante-thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who wages a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. ‘Indian 2’ features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be a crucial release for him. Its trailer was released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town in no time. The video featured Kamal in multiple avatars as he beat up villains with ease.

The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and the late Manobala. The film’s sequel is already in the works.

‘Indian 2’ will hit screens on July 12. This will be his first release after the Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which premiered in theatres on June 27.

Show Full Article