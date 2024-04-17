Cannes Directors' Fortnight Unveils An Intriguing Lineup for 2024 Festival

The cannes Directors’ Fortnight has revealed its lineup for the forthcoming 2024 film festival. Known for its thought provoking cinema. This year’s festival is organised by the French Directors’ Guild and is running as an independent section parallel to the main Cannes Film Festival.

For the opening for this year’s Directors’ Fortnight will be ‘This Life of Mine.’ The film was the final work of the late French director Sophie Fillières and is a poignant drama that features Agnès Jaoui.

The feature section of the festival includes a distinguished array of carefully curated films including four US titles. One among the four is ‘Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point,’ helmed by Tyler Taormina. The film boasts of a stellar cast led by Michael Cera and Elsie Fisher.

Another notable entry is ‘Good One,’ helmed by India Donaldson, which follows the journey of a young queer woman during a camping trip. Additionally, ‘Eephus,’ marking Carson Lund’s feature directorial debut, captures the final game of a small-town baseball team

Patricia Mazuy’s ‘Visiting Hours,’ starring Isabelle Huppert and Hafsia Herzi, joins the lineup of seasoned filmmakers, providing moviegoers with a captivating cinematic experience. The French Directors’ Guild launched the Directors’ Fortnight in 1969 in reaction to the interruptions that resulted in the Cannes Film Festival’s closure in 1968. Since its debut, the Directors’ Fortnight has provided an important venue for innovative and adventurous filmmaking. This year’s Directors’ Fortnight will feature an audience prize named after the late Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman, recognising remarkable films that connect with audiences.

The 2024 Directors’ Fortnight will conclude with Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s dark comedy ‘Plastic Guns,’ providing spectators with a compelling climax to this year’s roster. The 2024 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, which runs from May 15 to May 25, promises to present a varied range of feature films, special screenings, and short films, honouring the spirit of independent and creative filmmaking on a global scale.