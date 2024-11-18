Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers ‘Serious’ Spinal Injury

According to Brar's team, he is currently recovering at his home in Mumbai and should be well in three weeks.

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers ‘Serious’ Spinal Injury

Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar is currently recovering from a serious spinal injury. The popular judge from MasterChef India suffered fractures in his C6 and C7 vertebra. Currently he is advised to rest and is under medical care. According to Brar’s team, he is currently recovering at his home in Mumbai and should be well in three weeks.

For those who don’t know him, Ranveer Brar is a household name both as a chef and as an actor. He has made his mark through his work on MasterChef India (Seasons 4, 6, and 7), Fame Foodies, and Thank God It’s Friday. He has also made his mark in the acting world. He debuted in the web series Modern Love Mumbai in 2022, followed by a role in the thriller The Buckingham Murders alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Brar’s journey has spanned both the culinary and entertainment industries, with his cooking expertise earning him a place among India’s top chefs. Beyond television, he is also an author, having published books such as Come Into My Kitchen and A Traditional Twist.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut ‘Emergency’ Gets New Release Date: KNOW HERE

Filed under

celevrity chef Entertainment News Ranveer Brar
Advertisement

Also Read

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

Tirumala Temple Trust Directs Non-Hindu Staff To Seek Transfers Or Retire; Here’s Why

Tirumala Temple Trust Directs Non-Hindu Staff To Seek Transfers Or Retire; Here’s Why

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox