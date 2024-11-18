Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers ‘Serious’ Spinal Injury

According to Brar's team, he is currently recovering at his home in Mumbai and should be well in three weeks.

Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar is currently recovering from a serious spinal injury. The popular judge from MasterChef India suffered fractures in his C6 and C7 vertebra. Currently he is advised to rest and is under medical care. According to Brar’s team, he is currently recovering at his home in Mumbai and should be well in three weeks.

For those who don’t know him, Ranveer Brar is a household name both as a chef and as an actor. He has made his mark through his work on MasterChef India (Seasons 4, 6, and 7), Fame Foodies, and Thank God It’s Friday. He has also made his mark in the acting world. He debuted in the web series Modern Love Mumbai in 2022, followed by a role in the thriller The Buckingham Murders alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Brar’s journey has spanned both the culinary and entertainment industries, with his cooking expertise earning him a place among India’s top chefs. Beyond television, he is also an author, having published books such as Come Into My Kitchen and A Traditional Twist.

