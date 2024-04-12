CinemaCon Unveils First Teaser For 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Alongside Moana 2 And Deadpool 2: Disney's Exciting 2024 Lineup Revealed!

Directed by Barry Jenkins and scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is poised to make a grand entrance onto screens. Disney and Jenkins offered attendees at CinemaCon Las Vegas a sneak peek at the film, receiving enthusiastic applause for its breathtaking visuals and tone. The teaser will be available to the public in the upcoming weeks.

The Lion King Plot

The new narrative delves into Mufasa’s life and his ascent to kingship, culminating in the passing of the crown to his son, Simba. Based on Disney’s 1994 animated masterpiece, “The Lion King,” which Jon Favreau adapted in 2019, the film follows in the footsteps of its predecessor. Favreau’s adaptation proved to be a massive success, raking in $1.7 billion globally and securing its place as the highest-grossing Disney-branded film to date. Expressing his enthusiasm, Jenkins remarked, “OMG, it is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.”

Attention All Deadpool Enthusiasts!

The long-awaited update is finally here! At CinemaCon, lucky attendees were given an exclusive 9-minute sneak peek of Deadpool & Wolverine. The storyline revolves around Wade Wilson and his comrade from X-Force. The preview depicts them crashing a birthday bash attended by former X-Men members, sparking the intervention of the Time Variance Authority. This thrusts Wade into a multiverse-rescuing predicament, prompting him to enhance his suit and assert his autonomy from Fox in classic Deadpool style

Disney CinemaCon List 2024 (updating)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes : Release Date: May 10, 2024, Directed by Wes Ball

Deadpool & Wolverine: Release Date: July 26, 2024, Directed by Shawn Levy

Inside Out 2: Release Date: June 14, 2024, Directed by Kelsey Mann

Alien: Romulus: Release Date: August 16, 2024, Directed by Fede Álvarez

Moana 2: Release Date: November 27, 2024, Directed by David G. Derrick

Mufasa: The Lion King: Release Date: December 20, 2024, Directed by Barry Jenkins

Captain America: Brave New World: Release Date: February 14, 2025, Directed by Julius Onah

