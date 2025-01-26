Coldplay Concert Now Streaming For Free On Disney+ Hotstar – Rush To Watch Live!

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour in India wraps up with a grand finale in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025.

The excitement for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres India tour is reaching a crescendo as the legendary British rock band prepares for its final performance in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025. After a series of electrifying concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, fans who couldn’t attend in person will still get a chance to experience the magic live through Disney+ Hotstar’s exclusive livestream.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow – and if you're in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert Sets the Stage for an Unforgettable Tour

Coldplay kicked off their India tour on January 18 with a mesmerizing performance at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Over three days, fans were treated to an immersive spectacle of iconic hits, vibrant visuals, and the band’s unmatched energy. The concerts not only drew thousands of fans but also created a buzz for the final leg of the tour in Ahmedabad.

Sanjana and Tanuj the luckiest person tonight at Coldplay 😊👍🏻#ColdplayAhmedabad pic.twitter.com/PypgEzBIti — Subhadip Paul (@SubhadipPaul) January 26, 2025

Ahmedabad Welcomes Coldplay with Enthusiasm

Ahmedabad marked a historic moment as Coldplay performed in the city for the first time, leaving the audience in awe. Known for their high-energy shows, the band delivered an unforgettable experience, heightening anticipation for the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 26.

The way in one of the latest Coldplay concerts in India before singing ‘My Universe’ Chris Martin said: 👤and now we are gonna sing in korean, we are gonna sing for who do you love, we are gonna sing for our brothers BTS MY COLDTAN HEART🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/kI6AUnwTPd — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) January 26, 2025

Disney+ Hotstar Livestream for Fans Across India

Fans who couldn’t travel to Ahmedabad for the concert can join the action from their homes. Coldplay’s final show will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar starting at 8:20 PM, allowing viewers from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai to enjoy the iconic performance in real time.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour is renowned for its breathtaking fusion of music and futuristic visuals. The Ahmedabad finale will feature hits from their latest album Music of the Spheres, including “My Universe” and “Higher Power,” alongside classics like “Fix You,” “Yellow,” and “Viva La Vida.” Fans can expect a dazzling light show and an emotional farewell to the Indian audience.

