Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thalapathy 69 Title Revealed: Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Unveiled With A Stunning First Look

Vijay's highly anticipated 69th film, Jana Nayagan, marks his final project before entering politics. The film, with a stellar cast and a budget of ₹300 crore, portrays Vijay as a "torchbearer of democracy."

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Thalapathy 69 Title Revealed: Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Unveiled With A Stunning First Look


Excitement has reached a fever pitch for Tamil superstar Vijay’s fans as the official title of his much-anticipated 69th film, previously referred to as Thalapathy 69, has been unveiled. The film, titled Jana Nayagan, was announced on Republic Day, accompanied by a captivating first-look poster that has set social media platforms ablaze with discussions and celebrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vijay himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the news, further fueling the enthusiasm surrounding the film. The announcement closely follows hints from KVN Productions about the title reveal, building anticipation among Thalapathy’s loyal fanbase.

What’s the storyline?

Jana Nayagan is more than just another Vijay film. It is believed to be his final cinematic endeavor before transitioning fully into his political career. The storyline portrays Vijay as a “torchbearer of democracy,” reflecting his recent foray into politics, which includes the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The first-look poster has become a symbol of Vijay’s enduring charm and mass appeal. It showcases him taking a selfie with fans in the background, exuding his trademark style in a denim outfit and sunglasses. This casual yet impactful image cements his connection with his audience, making it an iconic representation of Thalapathy’s journey.

A Powerhouse Team with a Grand Vision

Directed by Vinoth, the film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the anticipation of a memorable soundtrack. The star-studded cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead, reuniting with Vijay after their collaboration in Beast. Bobby Deol, in his second Tamil film, takes on the role of the antagonist, promising a powerful on-screen clash.

Massive Budget and Production

The production of Jana Nayagan commenced in October 2024 in Chennai, boasting an impressive budget of ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million). The filmmakers aim to create a cinematic experience that not only resonates with Vijay’s signature style but also carries a strong political message.

Release Plans and Language Options

Initially set for release on October 17, 2025, the film’s launch has been postponed. Jana Nayagan will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, ensuring its reach to a broader audience. With distribution rights sold for a significant amount, expectations are sky-high, both from fans and the film industry.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor pose with Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey at Joy Awards

Filed under

Jana Nayagan Vijay

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Australian Open 2025 Final: Sinner Has Taken The Lead ; Rod Laver Arena Rises For Neale Daniher

Australian Open 2025 Final: Sinner Has Taken The Lead ; Rod Laver Arena Rises For...

Mammootty Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MT Vasudevan Nair On Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honor

Mammootty Pays Heartfelt Tribute To MT Vasudevan Nair On Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honor

Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Waiving ₹10 Lakh Crore In Loans For The Rich

Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Waiving ₹10 Lakh Crore In Loans For The Rich

WATCH: Indian Army’s Robotic Dogs ‘MULE’ Debut At Republic Day Parade In Kolkata

WATCH: Indian Army’s Robotic Dogs ‘MULE’ Debut At Republic Day Parade In Kolkata

Kharge Criticizes BJP On Republic Day For Undermining Constitutional Principles

Kharge Criticizes BJP On Republic Day For Undermining Constitutional Principles

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He Left Everything

Hina Khan Reveals How Her Boyfriend Also Shaved His Head During Her Cancer Treatment: He

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25 Lakh For Actor In Just Few Hours

Was Saif Ali Khan Given Preferential Treatment? Reports Suggest An Insurance Company Approved Rs 25

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals Humiliation, Watch

Did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Play PR Games With Shahid Kapoor? Deva Actor Reveals

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox