Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Infinity Tickets are a special offer for each Coldplay concert, designed to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour more affordable for fans. Each ticket will be priced at the local equivalent of €20 (INR 2000) and must be bought in pairs, with a maximum of two tickets per buyer, which will be seated together.

Coldplay is set to perform in India in January 2025 as the Grammy-winning band brings their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Mumbai.

The two major concerts will take place on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. Ticket prices for the shows will range from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, as per BookMyShow.

Tickets for the Mumbai performances will be available for purchase starting September 22, 2024, at noon IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. Additionally, Coldplay will offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets, which will go on sale at 12 PM IST on Friday, November 22, 2024, also on BookMyShow.

During the performances, fans can expect to hear hits from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres, along with new singles like “We Pray” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” from their upcoming album Moon Music.

The band will also perform classic anthems from their extensive discography, including “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks,” “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida,” “Paradise,” “A Sky Full Of Stars,” and “Adventure Of A Lifetime.” These songs will be accompanied by an impressive display of lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert In India

Diljit Dosanjh is set to launch his Dil-Luminati tour in India next month, beginning on October 26 at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Following the Delhi show, he will perform in several other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

However, the tour has faced some controversy. A law student named Riddhima Kapoor has accused the Dil-Luminati Tour organizers of engaging in malpractice during the ticket sales process, which she claims violates consumer rights. Kapoor stated that she specifically acquired an HDFC credit card to gain access to early-bird tickets.

According to a notice cited by the Free Press Journal, Kapoor alleges, “This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organization may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding tickets with the intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith.”

Internet Reacts

