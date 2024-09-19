Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

The Penguin, created by Lauren LeFranc, is a crime-drama series spun off from the 2022 film The Batman. Set in the aftermath of the movie, it follows Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, as he battles for control of Gotham City's criminal underworld against Carmine Falcone’s daughter.

There’s been a lot of buzz among fans of The Batman about a potential clue regarding the villain, or villains, for The Batman Part II. This speculation emerged after it was revealed that The Penguin’s real name, traditionally Oswald Cobblepot, has been altered to the simpler Oswald Cobb.

Some fans believe this change might hint at Batman’s future adversaries when he returns to the big screen in 2026.

While some DC enthusiasts are critical of the name change, many are now speculating that it might connect Oswald Cobb to the Court of Owls, a secret society of wealthy Gothamites who have controlled the city from the shadows for generations.

The theory hinges on the fact that William Cobb is the name of one of the Talons, elite assassins who serve the Court of Owls. The similarity in surnames has led fans to wonder if this change was intentional.

When you realize Dick Grayson’s great grandfather is a Talon for the Court of Owls and now shares the same last name as The Penguin. What is Matt Reeves trying to tell us for The Batman 2?! 🦉#ThePenguin Oz Cobb William Cobb pic.twitter.com/b85foVanpK — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) September 17, 2024

My copium here is that Talon’s real last name is Cobb so this is a connection to the Court of Owls https://t.co/cSZtU8l7Sx — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) September 17, 2024

Director Craig Zobel recently addressed this fan theory.

Although some interpreted his response as a denial, others believe he may be keeping details under wraps. Zobel commented that while he couldn’t confirm anything since he isn’t privy to all of Matt Reeves’ plans, the goal was to give The Penguin a more grounded, realistic name, as “Cobblepot” didn’t feel like a genuine one.

