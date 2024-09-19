Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

The Penguin, created by Lauren LeFranc, is a crime-drama series spun off from the 2022 film The Batman. Set in the aftermath of the movie, it follows Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, as he battles for control of Gotham City's criminal underworld against Carmine Falcone’s daughter.

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

There’s been a lot of buzz among fans of The Batman about a potential clue regarding the villain, or villains, for The Batman Part II. This speculation emerged after it was revealed that The Penguin’s real name, traditionally Oswald Cobblepot, has been altered to the simpler Oswald Cobb.

Some fans believe this change might hint at Batman’s future adversaries when he returns to the big screen in 2026.

While some DC enthusiasts are critical of the name change, many are now speculating that it might connect Oswald Cobb to the Court of Owls, a secret society of wealthy Gothamites who have controlled the city from the shadows for generations.

The theory hinges on the fact that William Cobb is the name of one of the Talons, elite assassins who serve the Court of Owls. The similarity in surnames has led fans to wonder if this change was intentional.

MUST READ: Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

The Penguin, created by Lauren LeFranc, is a crime-drama series spun off from the 2022 film The Batman. Set in the aftermath of the movie, it follows Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, as he battles for control of Gotham City’s criminal underworld against Carmine Falcone’s daughter.

Director Craig Zobel recently addressed this fan theory.

Although some interpreted his response as a denial, others believe he may be keeping details under wraps. Zobel commented that while he couldn’t confirm anything since he isn’t privy to all of Matt Reeves’ plans, the goal was to give The Penguin a more grounded, realistic name, as “Cobblepot” didn’t feel like a genuine one.

ALSO READ: David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film 

Filed under

hollywood Robert Pattinson the batman the penguin

Also Read

Labour Ministry Investigates Claims of ‘Exploitative Work Environment’ Following EY Employee’s Death

Labour Ministry Investigates Claims of ‘Exploitative Work Environment’ Following EY Employee’s Death

Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

Guaranteed Govt Job For Agniveers: BJP ‘s Manifesto For Haryana

Guaranteed Govt Job For Agniveers: BJP ‘s Manifesto For Haryana

What Is Julio Rodriguez’s Net Worth? 23-Year-Old’s Blunder Against Yankees Leads To A Big Loss For Seattle Mariners

What Is Julio Rodriguez’s Net Worth? 23-Year-Old’s Blunder Against Yankees Leads To A Big Loss...

Over 100 Former Republican Officials Call Trump Unfit To Serve As President, Back Harris

Over 100 Former Republican Officials Call Trump Unfit To Serve As President, Back Harris

Entertainment

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 35: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 Crore On Fifth Wednesday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 35: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 Crore

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox